Art, Design and Computational Thinking at New York’s MoMa

Until 8 April 2018, at the New York’s MoMa will be showcased the exhibition Thinking Machines: Art and Design in the Computer Age, 1959-1989

Curated by Sean Anderson and Giampaolo Bianconi, under the patronage of Annual Exhibition Fund, the exhibition examines works produced using computer and computational thinking, as well as examples of computer and component design.

The exhibit illustrates how artists, architects and designers who have worked in the field of arts and technology, have used computing as a tool for reflection and investigation on art.

The artists featured in this exhibition exploited the potential of emerging technologies by inventing systems wholesale or by partnering with institutions and corporations that provided access to cutting-edge machines. The promise of computation is thus translated into kinetic sculpture, plotter drawing, computer animation and video installations.

Likewise, photographers and architects have acknowledged the potential of these technologies to reconfigure human communities and the built environment.

The exhibition includes works by John Cage and Lejaren Hiller, Waldemar Cordeiro, Charles Csuri, Richard Hamilton, Alison Knowles, Beryl Korot, Vera Molnár, Cedric Priceand Stan VanDerBeekcomputers designed byTamiko Thiel and brands such as Thinking Machines Corporation, IBM, Olivetti, and Apple Computer.

Thinking Machines: Art and Design in the Computer Age, 1959-1989

MoMa

West 53th Street New York, NY 10019 USA

www.moma.org